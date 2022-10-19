'Best Thing in The World': Singer Chinmayi Sripada Drops Adorable Pics of Twins

South Indian playback singer Chinmayi Sripada and her husband Rahul Ravindran recently welcomed two adorable twins on June 21 this year. Chinmayi, who has delivered hits like Mast Magan, Tere Bina, and Enthaaraa Enthaaraa to list a few, was quite vocal about her pregnancy, quashing rumours that the couple welcomed their two munchkins - Shravas and Dripath through surrogacy.

Recently, the renowned singer dropped a heartwarming picture of her lovely twins, for the first time on social media. Breaking the social stigma of breastfeeding children, Chinmayi was captured breastfeeding her kids calling it the “best thing in the world."

“Tandem feeding be like… the best thing in the world. Le back and shoulders have a different voice though," captioned Chinmayi in her post.

The picture revealed the singer, dressed in a simple black and yellow bordered tee caressing her little ones as they lay on a pillow. Looking affectionately at her twins, Chinmayi was seen breastfeeding them as she smiled at the kids with eyes full of love. The little munchkins on the other hand grabbed their mother’s shirt with their tiny hands. The snap was clicked quite cleverly so as not to reveal Shravas and Dripath’s faces.

The moment the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans started pouring their love on the singer and her toddlers. Agreeing with Chinmayi’s caption, one user wrote, “That’s one of the most wonderful things I’ve ever seen. Blessings to the little ones." Another gushed, “Cutest picture on the Internet today." ‘Happy motherhood," chimed in a third Instagrammer.

Earlier, Chinmayi was targeted by social media users for choosing to keep her pregnancy a secret and not share any pictures at that time. Many further assumed that the singer had opted for surrogacy. Addressing all the speculations, Chinmayi dropped a video confirming her surrogacy. She even penned a long note, talking about her experience.

“Your feelings were completely valid. We had a high-risk surrogacy pregnancy too and were too anxious to post anything pregnancy related until our daughter was born," she wrote.

Chinmayi and Rahul tied the nuptial knot on May 5, 2014. She presently owns the skincare brand Isle of Skin and posts about skin-related problems on her Gram, urging users to share their issues as well.

