Bestseller Teaser: Shruti Hassan and Mithun Chakraborty Tease A Interesting Suspense Thriller

Actress Shruti Haasan is all set to make her digital debut with her upcoming web series, Bestseller. Amazon Prime Video today unveiled an interesting and intriguing teaser. The teaser gives a glimpse into what goes into the writing of a ‘Bestseller’, hinting at a suspenseful narrative.

The teaser begins with a narrator in the background saying, “Kaahani Ke pehle aksar se hi usska ‘the end’ tay hota hai, kirdaaron ka ek past jo unhe future se jodta hai (Stories begin with an ending, every character’s past is connected with its future)." With these lines, the teaser introduces the series’ characters one by one, starting with Shruti Hasan.

Advertisement

Bestseller is promoted as a ‘nail-biting, new-age thriller that weaves a world where every action has multiple meanings’. Beside Shruti, the show also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The eight-episode series is produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar. It is set to premiere on February 18

The synopsis of Bestseller reads, “Celebrated novelist Tahir Wazir, who is facing writer’s block meets aspiring writer Meetu Mathur. She is a huge fan who seeks his advice. Tahir, desperate for a story, decides to use hers for his next novel. Tahir and his family are being plotted to be destroyed by Parth, Will he succeed? Will Tahir be able to write his next best-seller? Everything happens in 8 chapters!"

Bestseller has been produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Production LLP. “For me, Bestseller has not been a project, but a dream that I have envisaged for the last several years. I’ve had endless brainstorming sessions with my team, nurturing, shaping, and transforming this riveting story into a series that I believe will redefine the term ‘psychological thriller’ as a genre," he had previously said.

Bestseller is being directed by Mukul Abhyankar. Are you excited about it?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.