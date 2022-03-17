'Better Character, Salary': Rachitha Mahalakshmi Clarifies Why She Left Vijay TV

Tamil actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi, who rose to prominence and became one of the leading stars of Vijay TV, has left the channel. The audience is currently watching her on Colors Tamil TV program Ithu Solla Marantha Kathai. The actor was criticised a lot for leaving Vijay TV, the platform which helped her garner immense popularity. And now, Rachitha has chosen not to stay silent and replied to the ones who questioned her decision.

In an interview, Rachitha said that when an actor gets a good offer, they shift to other channels. She further said that people keep writing on social media without knowing anything about the issue. Rachitha also said that if actors keep on acting on one platform, when and how will they get a chance in other spaces? Rachitha boldly expressed her opinion that she decided to leave Vijay TV for a higher salary and better character.

She said she was also threatened with dire consequences for leaving a channel and going for another platform. According to her, she received a call from a manager, saying that her name be would be spoiled if she worked for any other channel.

Rachitha had made her debut on television with the TV series Ilavarasi in 2010. The actor went on to do a lot of other TV shows like Saravanan Meenatchi, Pirivom Santhippom, Nachiyarpuram and Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar. Pirivom Santhippom aired on Vijay TV was her claim to fame.

She became a well-established female lead with the show Saravanan Meenatchi. Rachitha was also seen in season 2 of Saravanan Meenatchi. She was seen in Nachiyarpuram with her husband Dinesh Gopalswamy on Zee Tamil. The shooting of this serial had to be halted midway due to the onset of coronavirus. Nachiyarpuram was also created by Dinesh.

Rachitha’s current project Ithu Solla Marantha Kathai showcases the life of a courageous girl who shoulders huge responsibilities. She boldly heads towards her dreams.

