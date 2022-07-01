Beyoncé Goes Semi-Nude for The Cover of Her Album 'Renaissance'; Check Here

Fans have been super excited about Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance and she further piqued their curiosity by dropping an alluring snap as the album’s cover ahead of release. She took to Instagram on Thursday and penned a long note along with a striking cover of her album.

In the artwork, the 40-year-old pop sensation wore nothing more than a structured metallic bikini covering as she rode atop a glowing holographic horse.

Alongside the cover art, she wrote, “act i RENAISSANCE 7.29. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Check the post here:

Soon after the cover was posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of Beyoncé fans chimed into the comments section to praise the artwork.

One eagle-eyed fan on Twitter quickly noted that the cover seems to be inspired by a painting of noblewoman Lady Godiva from the Renaissance era. Another social media user compared the artwork to Bianca Jagger arriving at Studio 54 on a horse.

Fans were all super excited as well as stunned because the ‘Single Ladies’ songstress even tweeted the announcement, considering the icon hasn’t been posted on the platform since 2020.

“Blue Ivy gave you the password," one user joked about her Grammy-winning 10-year-old daughter.

Last Friday, the Partition singer released her first single off the new album, a dance song titled ‘Break My Soul.’ The hard-charging single reunited Beyoncé with the in-demand producers Tricky Stewart and The-Dream, who previously worked on her classic tune Single Ladies.

As for her album, Renaissance, this will be the hit maker’s seventh studio album, following the 2016 release of Lemonade.

The Daily Mail reported the album is expected to be released in multiple parts, or ‘acts’, though the composition and timing of those sections aren’t yet known.

In her August 2021 interview for Harper’s Bazaar cover story, the Diva songstress said that her new album would represent a ‘renaissance’ a year ago, after the world spent time in lockdown.

She said, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."

