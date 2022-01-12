Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Anokhe Lal is an Inspiration to All Who Dare to Dream

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Sanand Verma, who plays the character Anokhe Lal Saxena, needs no elaborate introduction. He has been entertaining the audience for quite a while now, with his “I like it" dialogue. Sanand, who entertained the audience a lot with his performance in this famous comedy show, had to struggle a lot to reach this point in life. His story can inspire a lot of people to not give up and continue with the hard work.

Verma had to stay in a stinky apartment for a very long time, according to an interview he gave to a media organisation. In this interview, he said that when he came to the ‘City of Dreams’ Mumbai for the first time, he had only Rs. 100 in his pocket. He was forced to put up in the compound of a pharmaceutical company, which emitted a foul smell all the time.

However, things gradually worked for him, and he landed a great job in an MNC. However, he wanted to become an actor, and therefore, he left the job and his struggle in the TV industry began.

Sanand Verma, who was once used to walking for 50 kilometres a day to reach the auditions, told the media, “I had bought a huge house by using all my funds, PF, and gratuity. After that, I had to sell my car to pay off the loan instalment. I had travelled by local trains and covered 25 km for an audition".

Sanand Verma, who rose to fame with Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, has also worked in films like Mardaani, Pataakha, and Chhichhore. Apart from this, he has also worked in the web show Sacred Games.

No wonder, he is an inspiration to all who dare to dream.

