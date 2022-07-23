Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actor Deepesh Bhan Dies at 41; Naga Chaitanya Reacts to His Divorce from Samantha

TV actor Deepesh Bhan, who played the role of Malkhan Singh in the popular show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ passed away on Friday. He was 41. The news of his death was confirmed by the show’s producers, Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli. The exact cause behind his death is not known yet, but as per a report in ETimes, the actor was playing cricket Friday morning when he collapsed and was taken to the hospital. Actor Rohitashv Gour said that the entire team of ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ is in a deep shock due to the untimely demise of Deepesh, who was a part of the show for a very long time.

Naga Chaitanya, who is currently busy with the promotions of his latest release ‘Thank You,’ has opened up about his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation in October 2021. Chaitanya has spoken about his life after separation from Samantha. “During this period, I have changed a lot as a person. Earlier I could not open up much. But now I am able to. Feeling very much attached to my family members and friends. It feels very nice to see myself as an entirely new person," the actor was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.com.

A section of Koffee With Karan 7’s latest episode with Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu hasn’t gone down too well with Nayanthara’s fans. Fans of the star have accused Karan Johar of throwing shade at Samantha’s co-star Nayanthara on the show. The fans were referring to the section where Karan and Samantha were talking about the biggest female stars in the country and Sam referred to Nayanthara as a bigger star than her. However, Karan replied, “Well, not in my list!" referring to a recent list, brought out by Ormax Media. This has gotten the Aramm actress’ fans upset with the filmmaker, who said Karan Johar was ‘needlessly throwing shade’ at Nayanthara.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm on Friday when he shared his racy photos from his latest photoshoot. The actor ditched his clothes and went totally nude for the shoot. While the internet has been sharing all kinds of reactions, Deepika Padukone has reportedly shown her support to the shoot. A source close to India Today, informed that Deepika was blown away by Ranveer’s pics. Reportedly, she was in loop on this entire shoot from the very start and she absolutely loved the concept. “Deepika has always supported Ranveer and has been his biggest champion. So when it came to doing something totally different, she didn’t flinch," the source added.

Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani threw a grand welcome party for the Russo Brothers in Mumbai and just like any other Bollywood party, this one too was star-studded. Many celebrities from the film fraternity attended the party. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, Gauri Khan and Kiran Rao were seen making their way to the party.

