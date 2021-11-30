Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Nehha Pendse Celebrates Birthday With Husband Shardul Bayas

Actor Nehha Pendse, who is currently essaying the role of Anita Bhabhi on the popular TV show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, celebrated her 37th birthday last night with her husband Shardul Bayas and in the presence of close family and friends.

Sharing how she celebrated her birthday, Nehha Pendse posted a video featuring her and husband on her Instagram with the caption, “Never a dull moment around you @shardulbayas."

In the video, before cutting the cake, Neha kissed her husband, and then Shardul also kissed her. They then cut the cake together. The actor looked fabulous in a green shimmery suit with a pretty smile on her face. Many of her industry friends and fans showered good wishes in the comments section.

The couple had lived in a live-in relationship for a year before getting married last year. Nehha Pendse tied the knot with boyfriend Shardul Bayas on January 5, 2020, in a Maharashtrian traditional style wedding in Pune.

Nehha and Shardul met at a launch party in Mumbai and their journey started from there. At the party, the two exchanged mobile numbers for work. When the two first met, Shardul was working on a co-working concept called Primus. Shardul wanted Nehha to be the brand ambassador. Nehha accepted the offer and became the brand ambassador of Primus.

Nehha once revealed that she liked Shardul from the first meeting, but she did not confess her love. Shardul, however, had proposed to Nehha in the third meeting without much delay.

Nehha shared with Shardul about her previous breakup, while the latter also told her about his divorce. Nehha also knew that Shardul had two daughters.

