Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Fame Neha Pendse Flaunts Her Toned Body In Blue Monokini

Every character in the popular television comedy series Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai is unique. Along with the programme, fans are also curious about the actors’ personal lives. For a year now, actress Neha Pendse has been playing the role of Gori Mem alias Anita Bhabhi in this comedy series. In real life, Anita Bhabhi, who is often seen in a suit or sari in the series, is quite glamorous. Her social media pictures and videos testify to this.

Neha Pendse is quite an active social media user. She recently shared a photo of herself wearing a blue monokini on Instagram and her fans couldn’t stop admiring her bold style.

Advertisement

Sharing this picture, Neha wrote, “Can’t wait to meet you again." While some appreciated her toned body, others showered love on her mirror selfie. This is a throw back picture which shows her fit body.

One user commented, “Very Nice George’s Hot look Dear Bhabhi" while another wrote, “Stunning like always keep it up."

Neha replaced Soumya Tondon in the show last year and since then she has been receiving a good response from the fans. Neha Pendse, the lead actress in Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai, previously worked alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in the film Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali (2002). In a recent interview, Neha stated that it was difficult for her to get on the series as Saumya’s replacement but she did her best and did not give up.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.