Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actor Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Awarded for Playing 300 Plus Characters in Show

Popular Indian sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Aasif Sheikh has been honored with a special award for essaying different characters in the show. Reportedly, Asif aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra has received a certificate from the World Book of Records, London for playing a total of 300 characters in the comedy-drama.

To share the news with his fans, the actor posted a photo of himself posing in front of the camera with the certificate in his hands.

Sharing the post on IG, he wrote, “Thank you guys for making it happen. Crossed 300 different characters in bhabhiji ghar par hai."

His industry friends and many fans came forward to congratulate the actor. Saumya Tandon, the former co-lead of the show, who played the role of his wife Anita, also congratulated him in the comment section. She wrote, “no one else deserves this more than you. It’s all the years of hard work, labour of love and passion for your craft. Super proud."

Asif in an interview with ETimes TV expressed his feelings saying that he is very happy that the World Book of Records, London has acknowledged him. The actor is elated by the fact that he has set a record.

He further mentioned that he has never told anyone that he played so many characters on the show. But now people will automatically know.

He also stated that as an actor he feels more responsible now, as people have showered him with love and showed their faith in him and he can’t disappoint them.

Sharing what is his favourite character from the showm Asif said that playing 'kabbadiwala' is memorable for him because there was a lot of humour in it and he enjoyed doing it.

Towards the end, Aasif said that he has played almost all kinds of characters in the show and thanked the global authority for acknowledging his talent.

