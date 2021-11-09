Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actor Ishwar Thakur Receives Financial Help from Show's Cast and Sonu Sood's Foundation

Actor Ishwar Thakur, who plays the character of Anurag in TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has been out of work for two years due to health issues. He has also been taking care of his brother who has been undergoing treatment for Schizophrenia at a hospital in Mumbai.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, “As you know I am not well and have been out of job for two years, I could not afford to pay the rent for the ashram. I reached out to Sonu Sood’s foundation. They have now paid the accommodation fee for three months for my brother."

He added, “My producer Binaifer Kohli and writer Sanad Verma and other actors like Kavita Kaushik, Kiku Sharda and writer Manoj Santoshi have also helped me."

He continued, “My health is still not good. I am taking Ayurvedic medicines for my kidney problem. I will go for my leg surgery after which I will return to my Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain show. But I really want to thank everyone who came to my rescue and helped me in my trying times."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, co-starring Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Shubhangi Atre, airs on &TV.

