Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Nehha Pendse Tests Positive for Covid-19

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Nehha Pendse tested positive for coronavirus and took to social media on Tuesday to confirm the same. She took to her Instagram Story section to write, “After dogging the virus for 2 years, I, unfortunately, have caught it. Results are positive. I am in home quarantine. Have not stepped out or met anyone past few days. Being an introvert can be helpful at times."

On the work front, the actress recently bagged the Award of the Best Actress at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) for her Marathi film ‘June.’ In the film, her character is coping with her past traumas while she meets an engineer, who is also carrying a burden from his past. Their bond and journey form the crux of the film. Talking to News18.com about the award for her role, she says that she is feeling grounded because this is the recognition she has been waiting for.

“Rather than being excited, I am feeling very grounded because I feel this is the recognition that I have been wanting for the longest time. I wanted my recognition as an actor beyond my beauty and when you achieve that purpose, with the recognition of an award, you feel that all the hard work is worth it. There is more to me than my beautiful face and somewhere that was not explored. That’s exactly what made me say yes to June," she told us.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities have tested positive for Covid-19 recently including Mithila Palkar, Sussanne Khan and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

