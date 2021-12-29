Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Amma ji Soma Rathod Gained Weight to Get Work in TV Serials

Actress Soma Rathod has been entertaining the fans with her spot-on comic timing in the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She portrays the character of Ramkali Tiwari aka Ammaji and has become a household name. The 37-year-old has become everyone’s favorite by tickling their funny bones and showing her exceptional acting skills. At a time when we read reports of actors following strict diets and exercise routines to lose weight, Soma had to put on some extra kilos to get work.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Soma said that she was rejected for many roles and she decided to put on weight. Her friends suggested her to do so and luckily it worked for her. Soma opened up about the challenges she had to face in the early days of her career.

Advertisement

“I was in the mid-range when I started auditioning for roles and visiting the casting agents. Not too thin, not too fat. I wouldn’t fit any criteria and got rejected because of it. Then, one of my friends suggested that I put on more weight; at least, I will be categorised in the oversized actors’ list. After that, I gained weight and I started getting work," she was quoted as saying a few months ago.

Last year on August 6, Soma had shared a picture of herself on Instagram wherein she looked slim. In the comment section of the post, her fans called her “gorgeous" “beautiful" and “attractive".

In the same interview, Soma spoke about the throwback picture. She said this was her picture from the days when she was 20 years old and her weight was 52. At that time, she was trying her luck in the entertainment industry. The picture was from a photoshoot for her portfolio.

Advertisement

Soma feels that she has the benefit of roles being specifically written keeping her in mind.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.