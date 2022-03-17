Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Team Welcomes Vidisha Srivastava as the New Anita Bhabi

With Vidisha Srivastava taking on the pivotal and iconic role of Anita Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, the entire cast and crew welcomed her over a cake cutting ceremony. Commemorating her new beginning as Anita Bhabi and a scrumptious cake to set the celebratory tone, the entire crew gathered around her, radiating love and support as she cut the cake.

Vidisha, sharing her excitement about the warm welcome on sets, said, “I was so overwhelmed with so much warmth, love, and affection with which I was welcomed on the sets. It truly made my day. I am grateful to Sanjay and Binaiferr Ji for believing in my abilities to take over such a big responsibility of fitting into the iconic character of Anita Bhabi."

“It is a dream team and a wonderful opportunity to work with seasoned and experienced actors like Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh), Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) and Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) and the other talented cast and crew. Everyone has been so kind and supportive. It was such a beautiful gesture. I have begun shooting and now eagerly looking forward to my entry on March 22nd. I do hope the audience enjoys my performance," she added.

Welcoming Vidisha, the producer, Sanjay Kohli from Edit II Productions, said, “We are excited and thrilled to welcome Vidisha as our new Anita Bhabi. Her entry track is quite exciting and mysterious, and I am sure the audience will enjoy it thoroughly. We are hopeful that our audience will shower her with as much love and affection as they give to our show and welcome her with open arms. Welcome Vidisha to the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai family!"

Binaiferr Kohli, Producer, Edit II Productions, said, “We are very happy to have Vidisha on board as our new Anita Bhabi. Vidisha has embraced the character so beautifully that watching her on-screen will be a complete delight. She is extremely warm as a person and has gelled well with everyone. Her look is quite refreshing and will surely strike a chord with the audience."

Adding to this, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) said, “A very warm welcome to Vidisha! We have started shooting together, and she has gelled with everyone so easily. I am sure the new Anita Bhabi will add a lot of flavour to the character. Our viewers have appreciated Vibuti and Anita Jodi a lot, and I am sure we will continue to be their favourite jodi." An excited Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) said, “Tiwari Ji Ka toh kya kehna woh toh apni nayi Anita Bhabi ko dekh kar bahut khush hain! I welcome Vidisha to our Bhabhji family, and I look forward to a start of a wonderful friendship as we work together." Adding further, Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) said, “Vidisha and I have started interacting recently, and we both are excited to work with each other. It will be good fun now that our reel family is complete. So, here’s to you, Vidisha! Welcome to our family!"

Watch Vidisha Srivastava making a splashing entry as the new ‘Anita Bhabi’ starting March 22nd in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, which airs every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.

