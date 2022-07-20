Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai Actress Shubhangi Atre Suffers a Muscle Spasm

Television actress Shubhangi Atre, who made a name for herself playing the character of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Pe hai, has injured herself recently in a freak mishap. She has reportedly suffered a muscle spasm in her back while lifting her hydraulic bed at home.

“I sustained a terrible injury in 2010, and the injury still hurts me now," explains Shubhangi to IANS. “Accidentally lifting something heavy causes my back to tense up and go into spasms. A few days ago, I tried to lift my hydraulic bed after realising the spring was damaged. My back was in excruciating pain as a result of the weight of the entire bed falling on it."

“I was unable to move for three to four hours, and the discomfort got worse. Later, I visited a doctor, who prescribed painkillers and other medications as well as three days of bed rest," she continued. She has also been asked to not lift anything heavy for the time being, she said.

While her fans were worried for her after the news got out, Shubhangi is already back in action once again and has returned to the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

“I can’t stay at home for very long since I am addicted to shooting. I thus spoke with our producer, Binaiferr Kohli, about my circumstance, and the production crew is already organising the shoot while considering my condition. I’m sitting in a chair and shooting every scene. Additionally, I’m told not to bend over or climb stairs or move swiftly," she said.

She also praised the entire production team on the set, saying that they were taking great efforts to ensure that she remained comfortable during the shoot.

Shubhangi replaced Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde as Angoori Bhabi on the show in 2016 and has been loved in the role since.

