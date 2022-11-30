Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Update: Tandav Insults Bhagya, Introduces Vaishnavi As Wife

Viewers seem to enjoy Bhagya Lakshmi, a new serial on Colors Kannada. The audience has been drawn in by the show’s premise and the affection between the two sisters. The daily soap has been included in the channel’s TRP since its debut. In the serial, Bhagya is facing challenges. She is working to keep her marriage together, even though she is aware that her husband Tandav is having an extramarital relationship.

Tandav has purchased a new home in the forthcoming episode of the show and has hosted a lavish house party. His friends, college roommates and coworkers have all been invited. Tandav would ask his wife Bhagya to make Italian food for over 150 people in the episode. Bhagya, who is unable to prepare Italian cuisine, becomes furious and terrified. Fortunately, Bhagya receives assistance from her sister Lakshmi. The dishes are eventually prepared by both sisters. Since Bhagya was busy in the kitchen, she was poorly dressed when Tandav called her on stage to introduce her to the guests.

Tandav’s co-workers started laughing because she resembled a house help, according to them. Her in-laws questioned why she was dressed so inadequately for the occasion. Tandav becomes enraged by this and scolds Bhagya in front of the visitors. She rushes towards her room and dresses the way Tandav wants. But to her utter shock, Vaishnavi, Tandav’s girlfriend appears as her wife at the party. In fact, Tandav was too happy to introduce Vaishnavi as her wife to the guests.

Bhagya’s sister Lakshmi witnesses this and creates a ruckus at the party. Bhagya hears her sister yelling. Now it will be interesting to see what step she will take next.

