Kannada daily soap Bhagyalakshmi has attained a massive fan following among the audience for showing a poignant tale of two sisters Bhagya (Sushma Rao) and Lakshmi (Bhoomika Ramesh). The story of daily soap revolves around how Bhagya leaves no stone unturned to get Lakshmi married in a good household. The serial has topped the TRP charts often, with its interesting storyline, power-packed performances and riveting twists. The recent twist will surely make the audience excited about watching the upcoming episodes.

In the recent episode, Vaishnav’s (Shamnath Gowda) marriage has been fixed with Lakshmi. But he is not happy with the union. Viewers of the show will know that Vaishnav only wishes to tie the knot with the girl he likes a lot, that is Keerthy (Tanvi Rao). But his mother Kaveri (Sushma Nanaiah) only wants Lakshmi as her daughter-in-law. The audience will be shocked to know that Kaveri is so adamant about her decision, that she performs all the ceremonies of Vaishnav and Lakshmi’s marriage in a haste. Viewers will have to see today’s episode to witness whether Kaveri makes some mistakes while performing the rituals in a hurry or not.

Till now, this serial has shown Kaveri trying her best that Vaishnav should only select Lakshmi as his life partner. Initially, Kaveri thought that this couldn’t be possible as Vaishnav was keen on reading the marital vows with Keerthy only. But she soon gets to know that Keerthy has rejected Vaishnav’s proposal. She considers it a perfect opportunity to impose her wishes on Vaishnav and get him married to Lakshmi.

According to the recent episodes, Kaveri is worried that Keerthy can change her mind and agree to the proposal. If that happens, Kaveri’s dream to make Lakshmi her daughter-in-law will not be fulfilled. This has made Kaveri extremely tense, and she wanted to finish off all the wedding ceremonies as quickly as possible.

Bhagyalakshmi dominated the headlines after it was reported in Vijay Karnataka that this serial will soon have a Hindi adaptation. As of now, details regarding this adaptation have been kept under wraps. But reportedly, it will be telecasted on a prominent Hindi channel.

