Bhagyaraj's Film Inspiration Behind Maanaadu Director Venkat Prabhu's Next Adult Comedy

Venkat Prabhu’s next Manmadha Leelai will be an adult comedy starring Ashok Selvan in the lead role, the director has revealed. The storyline of this film is quirky and centred around an extramarital affair, he said, adding that Bhagyaraj’s Chinna Veedu is the inspiration behind his venture.

Venkat explained that his film is a new generation comedy around the same subject, with a fresh screenplay for the young audience. The filmmaker said that this film will be the story of two major incidents happening in the life of a young man across 2 time zones.

During the lockdown, he and his assistant director Manivannan were discussing a story. Venkat found the story interesting and asked Manivannan to develop it as a script. The director felt the need for a fun film because many were doing serious or thriller topics during the lockdown. He also said that beyond the fun, this film will also have an element of thrill as people will see whether the protagonist gets caught or not.

Venkat’s enthusiasm for films can be gauged from the fact that he had shot this film while working on his other venture Maanaadu. Venkat said that shooting for

Maanaadu was getting delayed so he thought of shooting this adult comedy.

The team were initially planning to make this film as an OTT project but eventually decided to release this in theatres. They have taken this decision owing to the enthusiastic

response received from many people. They have been recommended that the film must be released in theatres as it has been so brilliantly made.

While Ashok Selvan will be playing the protagonist, Samyuktha Hegde, Smruthi Venkat and Riya Suman will be the female leads for the movie.

