Bhagyashree Limaye to End 2-year Sabbatical From Marathi TV With Boss Mazi Ladachi

Every channel is experimenting with new ways to thrive in the entertainment race. Sony Marathi is also coming with new serials this year. A new series Boss Mazi Ladachi is going to be aired on Sony Marathi soon.

With Boss Mazi Ladachi, Bhagyashree Limaye will make her comeback on Marathi TV after two years. In the series, Bhagyashree Limaye will be in a lead role opposite actor Aayush Sanjeev, who is making his debut with Boss Mazi Ladachi. In the show, Bhagyashree Limaye will be seen playing the role of a boss.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CY6bZGAlAA_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Advertisement

Bhagyashree Limaye has also shared a promo video of the series on her Instagram handle. “Every day a new spark of argument, Boss Mazi Ladachi! New series - coming soon," Bhagyashree Limaye wrote in the caption. After Bhagyashree Limaye shared the promo on Instagram, comments started pouring in. People are appreciating her new look.

Actor and producer Manava Naik is producing the series. The series has been written by Madhugandha Kulkarni.

In the new Marathi series Boss Mazhi Ladachi, you will see a strong star cast. Girish Oak and Rohini Hattangadi, both well-known and veteran performers, have also been roped in to play important roles in the show. The show’s promos have made the audience curious.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.