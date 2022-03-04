Bhagyashree's Daughter Avantika Dassani: I Love Alia Bhatt and Sanya Malhotra's Work | Exclusive

Actress Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dassani has ventured into showbiz with her debut web show titled Mithya. The star kid recently engaged in a conversation with News18.com and shared her views about nepotism, her maiden project, and a lot more.

Asked if she had easier access to the role in the series, the 23-year-old debutante said, “I auditioned for this role and that’s how I got this part. I’ve been auditioning and working on projects for a very long period of time. Yes I have someone who will have a conversation with me, because they respect my mother and my brother, but no one is going to offer me a project, if they don’t think I fit the bill or if they can’t see my performance."

The psychological thriller web series helmed by Rohan Sippy also stars Huma Qureshi in a pivotal role and is being widely appreciated on social media, Avantika Dassani expressed her feelings on being appreciated in her debut project.

“I am feeling really nice, having this kind of a cast and having all of them as always do so well… it has been really overwhelming to see the audience and the critics respond well to my performance in this show. I thought with all this talent, where is anyone really going to be able to see me but, hopefully, I should just pass off as good with the rest of the show. But it’s actually been lovely to have people notice my performance people, think I’ve done a good job. I’m very grateful about that," said Avantika.

On being asked about the reason why Avantika chose Mithya as her maiden project, she said, “The character of Rhea and the show as you see – it’s a great script, it’s a great cast. I loved Rhea’s character and I thought it was fabulous. It’s really interesting for me to debut with something that will allow me to show off my abilities, do something that will help me make my mark. The thrill without having all the frills, that’s how I looked at it and I’m really glad that it’s really paid off."

Talking about her experience of sharing the screen space with Huma Qureshi and the other cast members of Mithya, Avantika said, “It was lovely. They are extremely talented actors and I was really excited to be able to share the screen with them in my very first project. They were also extremely welcoming and encouraging. It felt like having a family on set. We had a lot of fun we had a very nice time shooting this project and I got very lucky to have this team as my first endeavor as I went to this space."

Mithya has been adapted from the 2019 British mini-series, Cheat. When asked about her thoughts about adaptations and remakes in Bollywood, Avantika said, “We try to understand obviously how the treatment of it would differ and how they would Indianise it for the audiences here. And if it’s done with the right team we can have a good project on our hands even if it is an adaptation, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that."

However, Avantika also shared that certain things have their own beauty and shouldn’t be retouched or remade. “But I also think that there are certain things that have been so well made that they shouldn’t be remade or adapted. It should just be left because there’s a certain magic of that time, that era, and people on that project that just worked. We have lots of lovely new stories to tell as well," said Avantika.

Talking about her role models in the industry, Avantika said that she loves Alia Bhatt and Sanya Malhotra. She shared, “There is a long list, but I love Alia (Bhatt), I love Sanya Malhotra. I think both of them are fantastic performers - they are so watchable, so good. I love watching both of them. I think Ranbir Kapoor is also fantastic in all of the things that he’s done. He’s always brought in very interesting emotional vulnerability in his characters and I’ve enjoyed experiencing that."

“I love Tabu ma’am, I think she’s fantastic. I was really excited to see Raveena ma’am in Aranyak as well. I was really happy to see her back on screens. I loved Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man. I think he was fantastic. He is always fantastic, but lovely to see him the series," added Avantika.

