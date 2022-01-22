Home » News » Movies » Bhagyashree's Daughter Avantika Dassani Set to Make Her Acting Debut

Actress Bhagyashree with her daughter Avantika Dassani.
Avantika Dassani was most recently spotted with Bhagyashree at the screening of Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83'. She is quite active on Instagram.

Sonil Dedhia| News18.com
Updated: January 22, 2022, 13:25 IST

Back in 1989, Bhagyashree made her debut opposite Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya. The romantic drama became a huge success and shattered many box-office records. The film also made Bhagyashree a household name. Three decades later his son Abhimanyu Dassani made his acting debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. And now Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dassani is ready to take her legacy forward.

It was reported in mid-day today that the young actor will make her debut in Rohan Sippy’s yet-untitled psychological thriller, which also features Huma Qureshi and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

A source associated with Applause Entertainment, the production house that is backing the show, reveals that the project is currently on floors in Mumbai. “The cast and crew started the shooting around November last year. Avantika plays a complex character that has a strong influence on the storyline. So far, the actor has delivered an impressive performance, holding her own in front of seasoned actors like Parambrata and Huma," says the source.

It is also learnt that the makers are in talks with a leading OTT platform and are looking at a possible release later in the year. Sippy was recently the showrunner of Raveena Tandon and Parambrata Chattopadhyay-starrer mystery thriller Aaranyak. The show, which was released last month in December, received critical acclaim.

The debutante was recently spotted with her mother on the red carpet screening of Ranveer Singh’s 83′. Avantika is pretty active on Instagram and is often seen posting her travel photographs.

first published: January 22, 2022, 13:25 IST