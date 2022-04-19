Bhale Bhale Banjara Song From Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Starrer Acharya is Out

The much-awaited peppy dance number Bhale Bhale Banjara from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer upcoming Telugu film Acharya is out now. The father-son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, have given an energetic performance and their dance moves are a visual treat for the audience. The video of the song also features some behind the scenes visuals during the filming of this dance number.

Shankar Mahadevan and Rahul Sipligunj have given voice for this track, which is choreographed by Sekhar Master and has Ramajogayya Sastry’s lyrics.

The song, which is a complete powerhouse of entertainment featuring dance moves from both the stars, was shared on social media by the makers on April 18. Sharing the video of the song Chiranjeevi tweeted, “A memorable song for me. Happy to tap my feet with my energetic Ram Charan for BhaleBhaleBanjara. Hope I dominate him with my grace." He shared the YouTube link of the song in his tweet.

The video of the song has already garnered over 4.1 million views. Earlier, the makers of the song had shared a promo of the track announcing the release of the full song on April 18.

This is not the first time the father-son duo have shaken their legs together in a song. They have earlier appeared briefly in the song Bangaru Kodi Petta from SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera, in which Chiranjeevi played a cameo.

Acharya will be released in theatres on April 29. As the highly anticipated film’s release date approaches, its producers are doing everything they can to promote it. According to sources, the gala pre-release celebration for Acharya is set to take place on April 23 in Hyderabad. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to be the chief guest at the event.

The upcoming action film is directed by Koratala Siva. The female leads in the film will be played by Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde, while Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta and Saurav Lokesh among others will be seen in pivotal roles. The film has been bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Acharya’s storyline centres on a middle-aged Naxalite who has turned into a social reformer. His fight against the system to save the property and people of a small religious town takes the story forward.

