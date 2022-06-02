Bharath And Vani Bhojan's Team Up For Their Next Miral, Motion Poster Released

Actors Vani Bhojan and Bharath have teamed up for a thriller, titled Miral. On June 1, the first look of the film was released by Sivakartikeyan. It features the leads and a masked figure. Debutant M Sakthivel has directed the film and it is produced by G Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory.

Talking about the first look he wrote, “Happy to release #MIRAL_FirstLook and #MotionPoster of the Slasher thriller #MIRAL. Along with this, he also shared the link to YouTube’s motion poster and wished the team all the luck.

A windmill farm, electrical towers, and an automobile are seen in the motion poster of the thriller, which promises an intense and dark drama. Despite the motion picture not revealing much about the film, fans believe it’s going to be a gloomy thriller.

Within just a day, the motion poster received over 2 lakh views and over 10,000 likes. Fans congratulated the entire team in the comments section.

One of the fans commented, “Heartfelt congratulations to Vijay Anna’s dear fans on behalf of the success of the film." One more wrote, “Hoping for a gripping slasher flick guys! In terms of first look and background music, it’s nice."

The film also stars KS Ravikumar in a prominent role. The film’s shooting has been wrapped and is ready for release. With music by Prasad SN, Suresh Bala is in charge of cinematography for Miral.

“Miral is a slasher thriller that takes place on the road. Because most films in this genre take place in forests or a lodge in the woods, Miral will provide a unique experience for the audience, as we have produced thrilling components in an open setting," said Sakthivel on the film.

