Bharath Srinivasan-Starrer Nanduvan's TV Premiere on This Date, Channel

Naduvan starring Bharath Srinivasan and Gokul Anand released last year on September 24 and opened to decent reviews. The film was released on the OTT platform Sony Liv. Now, this action thriller, narrating the story of a man grappling with fear, love, betrayal and revenge is all set for its TV premiere on February 13, 2022 at 7:00 pm. The film will be aired on Colors Tamil TV.

Naduvan is Sharran Kumar’s first film as a director. Besides Bharath and Gokul, Aparna Vinod has also played a prominent role in the film, which was released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. Aruvi Balaji is also a significant part of this film.

The story of this film revolves around Karthik, who runs a tea estate in Kodaikanal and is married to Madhu. Madhu is quite infuriated that Karthik keeps himself immersed in his work and has no time to spend with her.

One day, Guru, who has joined Karthik’s tea estate, recently discovers that Madhu is having an affair with another person, Shiva. Shiva is Karthik’s friend and partner. Will Guru reveal this affair to Karthik? Will Shiva eliminate Guru before this disclosure could happen? Tune in to Colors Tamil TV on February 13.

Bharath is quite excited about the TV premiere of his film. The actor said that the release of his film Naduvan on a popular channel Colors Tamil TV is very exciting. Bharath said that the film is a blend of romance and thriller. According to the actor, Naduvan will entertain as well as inform the audience.

Sharran, the director of this film, said that he has worked on Nanduvan for almost a year and a half. Sharran said that this film is his dream project and will always be very close to his heart. The director strongly feels that the audience is going to love it.

The film has been produced by Cue Entertainment and GameSlime.

