Bharath Srinivasan Starrer Tamil Film Miral’s Trailer Released

Tamil producer G Dilli Babu had received accolades in the past for producing the hit crime thriller film Raatchasan. Banking on that popularity, he is back with another supernatural horror drama Miral directed by debutant M Shakthivel. Recently the makers released a power packed trailer of the film on Think Music India’s YouTube channel and it received a thumping response from the audience.

Miral’s first glimpse shows the eerie events that follow up after a family of three gets stuck in their car on a lonely road. The trailer also shows a person who appears wearing a mask and that adds up to the horror quotient of Miral. Bharath Srinivasan and Vani Bhojan will form the lead pair in this film.

The trailer became a smashing hit with the audiences and they feel that Miral could become a turning point in Bharath’s acting career. Some of the fans were also sad that Bharath couldn’t proceed ahead in his acting career despite great acting skills and amazing performances. Female lead Vani also received compliments and followers appreciated how she has gradually carved a niche amongst fans. The trailer has clocked more than 2, 00,000 views on YouTube and counting.

Besides Bharath and Vani, other actors like KS Ravikumar, Kaavya Arivumani, Meera Krishnan, and Rajkumar have also portrayed key roles in Miral. Miral was shot in places like Chennai, Tenkasi, and Ambasamudram. Prasad S N is roped in for curating the background music. Suresh Bala is associated with Miral as the director of photography. Kalaivanan R has handled the cuts.

Director Shakthivel is every bit excited for Miral and talked about it in an interview with a portal. Sakthivel in a recent interview said, “Miral is a thriller that takes place on the road. Because most films in this genre take place in forests or a lodge in the woods, Miral will provide a unique experience for the audience, as we have produced thrilling components in an open setting."

Miral will be released in theatres on November 11.

