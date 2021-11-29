Bharathi Kanmma Fame Arun Prasath on Short Break, Posts Pics While Trekking

Tamil television show Bharathi Kannamma has a huge fan following. It is one of the biggest fetchers of ratings on TV, and its lead actors are also extremely popular among the audience.

The male lead of the show is named Bharathi, played by actor Arun Prasad. Essaying the role of Dr Bharathi has had such an impact upon his life that Arun says that people he meets in his daily life call him by his onscreen name instead of his real name. Arun Prasath is currently the highest-paid male actor on Tamil television.

Bharathi Kannamma is the first show where Arun is playing the lead role. Previously, he played the role of the hero Vaibhav’s friend in the movie Mayatha Maan. His hometown is Salem.

Born and raised in a middle-class family, he had to study hard and simultaneously work on his acting. He has acted in many short films with friends but making it to the silver screen was a real struggle. Through his diligence and skill, he bagged the lead role in Bharathi Kannamma on Vijay TV.

In the last few days, Bharathi has not featured much on the show, which led to rumours that Arun left the serial. However, that is not the case. As evident in his Instagram post, he has taken a break for a few days and gone trekking to the northern states of India.

He posted pictures and videos of his tour on his Instagram handle. One of the videos was titled, “Being me after a long time. Forgetting Bharathi and I am being Arun now." In a second post, which carries a picture of him taking a selfie in the wilderness, he said, “When you meet picture memories in person it’s a whole different experience."

He has said that he is on a short break and will resume shooting for the show after a while.

