Bharathi Kannamma Fame Farina Azad Shares Post-Delivery Pics. 'Take Care,' Say Fans

Tamil actor Farina Azad has shared a recent picture, with no makeup. Her “dull look" has worried her fans and they have asked her to take care. The picture has been liked by more than 50,000 people so far. Farina recently became a mother to a baby boy. The Tamil actor is on a break from her acting commitments since she announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

Farina has been playing the character, Venpa, in the popular TV show Bharathi Kannamma, which airs on Vijay TV. The series has been at the top of the TRP charts since 2019. Farina is quite active on social media and she keeps her fans informed about her personal and professional life.

After Farina revealed in November that she was pregnant, fans speculated that she would part ways with her hit show Bharati Kannamma.

Dismissing all such rumours, she said, “I’m not going to leave the series now, and the rumours are completely baseless. I am on a break for my personal life and will be back soon"

The actress has also been a part of various TV shows but her role in Bharathi Kannamma has made her popular among the Tamil audience.

Venpaa’s character in the story of Bharathi Kannamma is considered the most important one and Fazina’s performance has amazed everyone.

The fans of Farina Azad are eagerly waiting for her comeback to the television screens.

