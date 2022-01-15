Bharathi Kannamma Fame Roshini Haripriyan is Back on TV With This Show

Bharathi Kannamma fame Roshini Haripriyan’s fans are in for a big treat as the actor will soon make a comeback on television. Roshini will soon be seen competing in the third season of the comic cookery show Cook With Comali, Vijay TV has announced.

Roshni Haripriyan has garnered a huge fan following among the masses for playing the lead role of Kannamma in Tamil television soap Bharathi Kannamma. In November last year, Roshini announced her decision to leave the show. Following this, there was a huge disappointment among the fans.

It was said that film opportunities were instrumental in her decision. However, so far, there’s no official announcement about Roshini signing any film. Now, Roshni Haripriyan has been replaced by Vinusha Devi and she will continue to act as Kannamma in the show.

Speaking of the cookery show, Cook With Comali has run successfully for two seasons and is now ready to premiere its third edition. The audience can also watch the latest episodes of Cook With Comali Season 3 on the OTT platform Disney plus Hotstar.

Sivangi, Bala, and Manimegalai will also be participating in the 3rd season of the show. The promo also featured chef Venkatesh Bhatt.

Cook With Comali has been entertaining the fans since 2019 with a unique mixture of fun and competitive spirit.

