Bharathi Kannamma Fame Sruthi Shanmuga Priya Ties Knot With Boyfriend Arvind Shekar

Sruthi Shanmuga Priya, who played the role of Akka in the popular Tamil television show Bharathi Kannamma, tied the knot on Friday with her long-time boyfriend Arvind Shekar. Photos from the ceremony have been doing rounds on the internet. In the photos, the actor was seen in a red saree, while Arvind was dressed in a beige kurta and lungi.

According to reports, Shruti and Arvind, a bodybuilder, got married in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. The wedding photos of Sruthi, dressed as a South Indian bride, were also shared by several of her fans and friends on the internet.

Congratulations and best wishes from the friends and fans are pouring in for Sruthi, who is a rising star in the iconic industry. The newlyweds had an intimate wedding ceremony with just close family members and friends in attendance. Among them, Sun TV and Vijay TV celebrities Saundarya, Kavya, and Priyanka on behalf of Bharathi Kannamma Serial Group gathered and greeted the bride and groom.

For the unversed, Sruthi Shanmuga Priya made her screen debut in Thirumurugan’s Nathaswaram daily sitcom and went on to act in many hit serials, including Vani Rani, Kalyana Parisu, Ponnunchal, and Bharathi Kannamma.

She is also one of the four sisters of Gopi in the Nathaswaram serial. Sruthi’s role as Ragini helped her attain fame among the Tamil masses. Along with noted TV shows, the actor has been a part of a few movies as well.

She last played Bharathi’s sister and Saundarya’s eldest daughter in Bharathi Kannamma. However, after leaving the screen, Sruthi, through her social media handles, remained connected with her fans.

Arvind Shekar, a bodybuilder by profession, recently won a silver medal in the JP Kings Classic 2022 competition.

