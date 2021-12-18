Bharathi Kannamma's Venba Returns To Shooting Sets A Few Weeks After Delivering Baby

Hit Tamil show Bharathi Kannamma has received a lot of love from the audience since the day it has been released. The show telecasts on Vijay TV and stars Arun Prasad and Vinusha Devi in the lead roles. Apart from the leads of the show another character which is very important is that of Dr Venba played by Farina Azad.

Farina was pregnant and recently took a break from the show to deliver her baby. Farina aka Venba is back in the show a few weeks after delivering a baby boy.

A picture of actress Farina went viral on social media in which she is preparing for shooting with her baby in her hands. Fans are appreciating and encouraging Farina for her will power and love for acting. The fact that she came back on the show as soon as possible and did not take months of rest has really impressed the fans. Recently Farina’s baby naming ceremony pictures surfaced on the internet. Everyone in these pictures not only looked beautiful but also extremely happy.

Farina had received a lot of appreciation from the fans for working till a few days before her delivery. The actress is doing a great job in the show and she is one of the reasons that fans love this show so much. Arun is playing the role of Dr Bharathi Priyan and Vinusha is playing Kannamma. Earlier Roshini Haripriyan Das played Kannamma but then she left the show and was replaced by Vinusha. The whole dynamic between Bharathi, Kannamma and Venba makes the show interesting for the fans.

There were rumours that actress Farina would not return to the show since she had delivered a baby. However, Farina’s return proved it all wrong. Her comeback made fans really happy since they were already upset about Roshini leaving the show.

