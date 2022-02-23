Bhargavi Chirmuley’s New Look From Aai Mayecha Kavach Goes Viral

Many Marathi television serials are doing a commendable job by churning out content, which revolves around women empowerment. Aai Mayecha Kavach, which airs on Colors TV, is one of those serials. Starring Bhargavi Chirmuley (as Meenakshi) and Anushka Pimputkar (as Suhani), this serial revolves around a single mother and her daughter. The serial encourages women to live life on their own terms. In the current track, Meenakshi is seen searching for Suhani, who has been missing for quite some time now. Meenakshi feels she has been abducted and is seen suspecting everyone, even her closest ones for kidnapping. Exhausted and seeing no ray of hope from anywhere, Meenakshi decides to search for Suhani herself. She goes through a complete makeover. Her new look is being loved a lot by the fans.

In a video clip shared by Rajshri Marathi Instagram handle, Bhargavi is looking ravishingly gorgeous in red top and shredded jeans. She is also wearing glasses and accentuated her look with a nose pin. The reel shows Bhargavi walking confidently with a smile. The caption written in Marathi reads, “Meenakshi did a new look to find Suhani." Meenakshi has decided that she will do whatever possible to bring her daughter back safely.

Suhani has been missing for quite some time now after being caught in a mistake. Suhani loves to hang out with her friends and does not trust her mother. Meenakshi has been trying very hard to deal with the crisis and bringing her daughter back. With a new makeover, the show is going to get a refreshing twist. How Meenakshi finds Suhani remains to be seen.

Meenakshi’s acting as an independent and doting mother has been quite appreciated by the audience. The actress recently shared a behind the scenes reel from the serial. The actress is seen talking to police frantically as she is quite tensed about her daughter. She suddenly falls unconscious and has to be taken to hospital. The actress wrote in the caption that these scenes are difficult, but behind the scenes are funny.

Bhargavi has been seen in projects like Vahini Saheb, Anubandh and others.

