Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Announce Pregnancy; Comedian Says 'Baby is Due in April End'

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Friday announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple is expecting their first child together. They made the announcement with a YouTube video titled ‘Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai (We are going to become mothers)’.

The video begins with Bharti in the bathroom, revealing that she has been taking pregnancy tests on-camera for the last six months, as she does not want to miss recording the moment when she finally finds out that she is pregnant. She rejoices as the test comes out positive.

Bharti then gives the good news to a sleeping Haarsh. “Par main kaise bataun ki yeh iska bachcha nahi hai (How do I tell him it’s not his baby)," she jokingly says, adding, “Hum dono ka bachcha hai yeh (It is our baby)."

Recently, there were rumours about her pregnancy online. Speaking with a leading daily, Bharti Singh had hinted, “I won’t deny or confirm anything. But when the time is right, I will openly speak about it. One can’t hide such things. So when I want to reveal it, I will do it publicly." Now, in a chat with ETimes, Bharti informed that she and Haarsh are expecting to welcome their baby in April or early May. The couple recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary in Dubai.

Bharti is currently seen as a cast member on The Kapil Sharma Show, alongside Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others.

