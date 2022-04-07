Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Bring Their Newborn Son Home, See Pics

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child, a baby boy, a few days ago. The couple welcomed the baby this week at Breech Candy Hospital, Mumbai. After a few days in the hospital, the new parents took their bundle of joy home on Thursday. Bharti and Haarsh were spotted outside the hospital by the media.

Bharti was seen happily posing in a purple dress, while Haarsh wore a blue shirt and denims. Haarsh also carried the baby in his arms, who was wrapped in a printed blanket.

On Sunday, Haarsh took to Instagram and revealed that the couple has welcomed a baby boy. He shared a picture from the couple’s pregnancy shoot along with the happy news. In the picture, Bharti was seen wearing a white gown while Haarsh twinned with her in a white shirt along with a pair of denim pants. They had a basket of flowers in their hand.

Sharing the picture, Haarsh wrote, “It’s a BOY." The couple was showered with congratulatory messages from their friends in the industry. Television actress Anita Hassanandani took to the comments and wrote, “Yaaayyy congratulations." Umar Riaz also sent his love. “Finally! Congratulations to both of you," he said. Jasmin Bhasin added, “Yayyyyyyyyyyy" while Priyank Sharma dropped heart emojis.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared a video revealing that Bharti was working until a day before her delivery date. In the video, Bharti was seen making her way to the sets while wondering when the baby would be born. “Kab hoga bachcha?" she asked Haarsh, as they posed for the cameras. However, it seems like Haarsh was trying to distract her by suggesting they head inside the sets to work. Bharti poked fun at his reaction. “Dekha, Gujarati dimag. ‘Chal ho jayega, ho jayega, kaam kar, kaam kar (Look at his Gujarati mind! The baby will be born when it has to, focus on work),'" she replied.

