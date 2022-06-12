Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal The Name Of Their Baby; Read On To Find Out

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their baby boy on April 3. And ever since then, the couple has been posting clips of the baby on their social media handles. While the duo has been fondly calling their baby ‘Gola’ but after a wait of two months, Bharti has finally revealed their son’s name. As reported by Pinkvilla, in one of the videos posted by Bharti on the couple’s vlog Life Of Limbachiyaas, she indirectly spilled that they have named their child, Laksh. The couple had promised their fans that they would soon share Gola’s name.

For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh went to Goa on a vacation for 15 days but cut it short to merely 3-4 days due to excessive heat. She posted several videos from their Goa trip and in one of those videos, the comedian shared that Gola has been named ‘Laksh.’ Bharti and Haarsh’s fans are excited to know the name of the baby. The couple regularly keeps posting videos on their YouTube channel and it’s a treat for their followers. By posting the videos, Bharti and Haarsh share their life’s special moments with their near and dear ones.

Accidently, in one of the vlogs, Bharti happened to give away the baby’s name. She said that he is used to seeing his father and mother work non-stop. She further added that Laksh too has been working before he was born. Though the baby’s name is out, his face is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Bharti, Haarsh and Laksh have returned from Goa to Mumbai and have begun work too. Bharti, who resumed work 11 days post-delivery was hailed by many for her bold choice. However, a certain section criticised her for not spending time with the baby and resuming work.

Speaking on the professional front, Bharti and Haarsh, who have impressed everyone with their impeccable hosting skills, will now be seen in the singing reality show, Superstar Singers 2. Previously, the couple were occupied with Hunarbaaz and their home production show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, which is a major hit among the audience. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan joined them every Friday to host the interactive comedy show.

