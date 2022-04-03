Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Baby Boy; Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani Send Love

It’s a boy for Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa! Haarsh on Sunday took to Instagram and revealed that the couple has welcomed a baby boy. Haarsh shared a picture from the couple’s pregnancy shoot along with the happy news. In the picture, Bharti was seen wearing a white gown while Haarsh twinned with her in a white shirt along with a pair of denim pants. They had a basket of flowers in their hand.

Sharing the picture, Haarsh wrote, “It’s a BOY." The couple was showered with congratulatory messages from their friends in the industry. Television actress Anita Hassanandani took to the comments and wrote, “Yaaayyy congratulations." Umar Riaz also sent his love. “Finally! Congratulations to both of you," he said. Jasmin Bhasin added, “Yayyyyyyyyyyy" while Priyank Sharma dropped heart emojis.

“OMG ❤️❤️❤️❤️ can’t wait to see … congratulations," Rahul Vaidya wrote. Arjun Bijlani and Jay Bhanushali wrote, “Congratulations." Pratik Sehajpal wrote, “WOWWWW ❤️❤️❤️" and Neha Kakkar wrote, “Awww.. Congratulations!!"

Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared a video revealing that Bharti was working until a day before her delivery date. In the video, Bharti was seen making her way to the sets while wondering when the baby would be born. “Kab hoga bachcha?" she asked Haarsh, as they posed for the cameras. However, it seems like Haarsh was trying to distract her by suggesting they head inside the sets to work. Bharti poked fun at his reaction. “Dekha, Gujarati dimag. ‘Chal ho jayega, ho jayega, kaam kar, kaam kar (Look at his Gujarati mind! The baby will be born when it has to, focus on work),'" she replied.

Earlier in the week, there were reports claiming Bharti has welcomed a baby girl. However, the comedian clarified that she was yet to go into labour. During an Instagram live, she said, “I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There’s news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it’s not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working."

“I am feeling scared. The due date is near. Harsh and I talk about the baby and wonder who he/she will take after. But one thing for sure, the baby is going to be funny because both of us are funny," she added.

