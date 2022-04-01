Bharti Singh Clarifies She Hasn’t Welcomed a Baby Girl: ‘I’m Still Working, The Due Date Is Near’

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are going to become parents any day now. The comedian is pregnant with their first child, and she is currently in her third trimester. In the last few days, rumours started doing the rounds that Bharti and Harsh have already become parents and welcomed a baby girl. Now, through a live video, she addressed these claims.

During an Instagram live, Bharti Singh clarified that she has not become a mother yet. She said, “I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There’s news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it’s not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working."

The comedian further added, “I am feeling scared. The due date is near. Harsh and I talk about the baby and wonder who he/she will take after. But one thing for sure, the baby is going to be funny because both of us are funny."

Bharti is right now eight months pregnant. She recently did a maternity photoshoot. She also shared a BTS video from the photoshoot on her YouTube channel, and in the video a doctor told her that she can expect the baby any day now. Even in her eighth month of pregnancy, Bharti is still working. She, along with Harsh, has been hosting Hunarbaaz, which has Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty as the judges. The duo can also be seen in Khatra Khatra.

Bharti and Harsh had tied the knot in December 2017. It was last year, in December, that the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. Bharti shared the video of her announcing her pregnancy to Harsh on her YouTube channel.

