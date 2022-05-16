Bharti Singh Clarifies Stance On Viral ‘Daadhi Mooch’ Video: ‘Haven’t Said Anything Against Any Religion or Caste’

For the past few days, a video of comedian Bharti Singh has been going viral. In the video, she can be seen talking about people with ‘daadhi mooch’. She jokes that when one drinks milk and the beard goes into the mouth, it would taste like sevaiyaan, and that there are chances of lice. The video is edited from an old episode. Now, the comedian has issued her clarification on it.

Bharti took to her Instagram to post a video on the same. Speaking in Punjabi and Hindi, the actress claimed, “There’s a video that’s been going viral from the last 3 to 4 days claiming that I have made fun of ‘daadi mooch’. I have seen the video repeatedly and request people to watch it too as I have not said anything against any religion or caste. I didn’t mock any Punjabi or what problems happen when you keep ‘daadi mooch’."

The actress further added, “I was doing comedy with my friend but if it has hurt the sentiments of any section, I apologise with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, I was born in Amritsar and I’d always respect it. I am a proud Punjabi, too."

Bharti captioned the video as, “Main comedy karti hoon logo ko khush karne ke liye na ki kisi ka dil dukhane ke liye .agar meri kisi baat se koi hurt hua ho tho maaf kar dena aapni behan samjh ke. (I do comedy to make people happy, and not to hurt anyone. If my words have hurt anyone, then please consider me your sister and forgive me)." See the video here:

The snippet of the video has been doing the rounds on social media for the past few days and many expressed their anger and displeasure at what Bharti says. Here is a glimpse of the viral video:

Bharti Singh is currently seen on the Khatra Khatra show along with husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa. The couple recently embraced parenthood when they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Bharti had worked all through her pregnancy, and was back at work just a few days after her delivery.

