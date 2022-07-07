Bharti Singh Dismisses Rumours of Injury and Being On Bed Rest, Says ‘Don’t Show Fake News’

Reports had been doing the rounds recently that Bharti Singh had injured herself after falling from a swing. It was being said that the queen of comedy had hurt herself so badly that she has been prescribed bed rest. However, Bharti herself took to social media to dismiss such ‘fake news’.

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Bharti asked her followers and fans how they are and went on to clarify that the video of her posted about falling from a swing and injuring herself, to the extent that she has been prescribed bed rest, is fake. She explained that she did a funny video of falling off swing, and her pictures from the hospital bed are from the time when she was pregnant. She also advised those starting the rumour to concentrate on important news which are true, instead of worrying people with made up things. Viral Bhayani was the collaborator for the video. Captioning the video, the pap wrote, “Google has this headline news 🙄 . #bhartisingh reacts to the false rumours across the internet." See the post here:

Several fans heaved a sigh of relief at Bharti’s video. A fan wrote, “Oh my god thank u so much u are safe, i hope everyone, especially the baby are safe. I got worried and had to confirm it from u so thank u for posting this. Lots of love.“ Another wrote, “Mujha bilkul bhi nahi acha lagta Jo aisa fake news dalta hai." Many people also requested her to show the face of her and Harsh’s son, who they lovingly call Gola.

Bharti recently celebrated her birthday. She had received solitaire diamond earrings as a gift from her husband, Haarsh Limbhachiyaa. The couple became parents on 3rd April. The two are yet to show the face of their son, though they have posted many pictures and videos with his face hidden.

