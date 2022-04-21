Bharti Singh Explains Why She Can't Show Her Newborn's Face Just as Yet

Bharti Singh is enjoying her newly attained motherhood right now. She and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa became parents to a baby boy on April 3. Before giving birth to the baby, Bharti was constantly sharing photos of the baby bump on social media. However, close to three weeks since the baby’s birth, the comedian has still not revealed the face of their child. She has kept him hidden from cameras and social media, even while fans are dying to have a glimpse of the newborn.

Bharti said that if it were in her hands, she would have shared a photo of her child on social media as soon as he was born. But she can’t do that because of her family members.

Bharti Singh affectionately calls her son Gola. According to her, her mother and mother-in-law have given her strict instructions not to show the baby’s photo to anyone. Bharti said that they have both instructed the couple that the child’s photo should not be posted on social media for 40 days. “Obeying the elders, I have decided to hide my son’s face. If your elders are denying this, there must be some reason behind it," says Bharti.

It is clear from this post that Bharti and Harsh are going to show their son’s face to everyone after 40 days of their child’s birth. It has been 18 days since their child was born, so fans will have to wait for a few more days before they get a glimpse of the baby.

Meanwhile, Bharti returned to work merely 12 days after her delivery, which while attracting praise also subjected her to some trolling. However, not the one to take kindly to trolls, Bharti put them in place. She further stated that there are some work commitments that one cannot ignore, hence she had to return.

