Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal They Have THIS Cute Nickname for Their Little Boy

New parents Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are enjoying every moment of parenthood. They are often seen giving a peek inside their lives on their YouTube channel Lol (Life of Limachiyaas). In their latest vlog, they shared their journey of bringing the new baby home from the hospital. She shared the glimpses of welcoming the baby at home and also revealed what she and Haarsh call their little champ.

Bharti started the vlog from the hospital room with a heart-to-heart conversation with her fans. She revealed that although they wanted to have a baby girl, they are happy with a boy as well. They are on cloud nine and can’t express their happiness of welcoming a third member into their family. Further, in the video, Bharti also disclosed the cute nickname they have given to the baby. She said, “We call him Golla because he is golu-molu." The new parents call their son “quite famous" for them as whenever they close their eyes, they can only see him.

Talking about the feeling of becoming three from two, Bharti revealed, “Today I can understand why our parents cared for us so much. It’s a very lovely feeling. Haarsh and I are very blessed. Two of us came here but three of us are leaving."

When Bharti and Haarsh reached home, the family gave a grand welcome to them. They decorated the whole house with blue balloons and stuffed toys.

Bharti and Haarsh’s love story began in 2011 on the sets of a comedy reality show. After dating for around six years, the couple tied the knot in 2017. In December last year, the couple announced the pregnancy through a vlog only. Bharti’s pregnancy became the talk of the town as instead of resting at home for 9 months, she decided to work till her delivery day. They both hosted the show ‘Hunarbaaz’ as India’s first pregnant anchors. On April 3, Bharti and Haarsh were blessed with a baby boy.

On April 3, Haarsh shared a picture from the couple’s pregnancy shoot along with the happy news. In the picture, Bharti was seen wearing a white gown while Haarsh twinned with her in a white shirt along with a pair of denim pants. They had a basket of flowers in their hand.

Sharing the picture, Haarsh wrote, “It’s a BOY." The couple was showered with congratulatory messages from their friends in the industry. Television actress Anita Hassanandani took to the comments and wrote, “Yaaayyy congratulations." Umar Riaz also sent his love. “Finally! Congratulations to both of you," he said. Jasmin Bhasin added, “Yayyyyyyyyyyy" while Priyank Sharma dropped heart emojis.

