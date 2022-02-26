Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Take Fans On Tour of Their Baby’s Room in New Vlog

Comedian Bharti Singh is gearing up to welcome a little one with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti who is eight months pregnant uploaded a new vlog on her YouTube Channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s), and shared glimpses of the room the duo has decked up in advance for baby’s arrival.

As the vlog starts it shows Bharti talking to viewers as she expressed her concern. that because she doesn’t know how to speak in English, she won’t be able to teach her child in English like ‘other women in the society’ where she lives in Mumbai. She even shared that she will be showing her husband Haarsh, the new room of her house that’s been decorated in the pink-blue theme.

During the vlog, she also shares that she will learn English from Karan Johar on the sets of Hunarbaaz. The filmmaker too tries to make Bharti speak the names of a few high end international brands.

Check the video below:

The comedian then takes the viewers to the baby’s room and says, “When Haarsh and I bought this house, we forgot that people have kids after getting married. So, we turned two bedrooms into one big room with a couch. We wanted it like a big hotel room, now we don’t have any space left for the child." As she continues to speak to the viewers by holding a camera in her hand, she talks about how she is turning her husband’s office workroom, where he shares videos and other content, into the baby’s room.

The vlog becomes interesting when Haarsh sees the room, and he reacts with a funny comment. He says, “Thank you Bharti, for turning my workroom into a teenage girl’s room. It looks like a Barbie doll’s fan’s bedroom. What is this yaar?" Haarsh then quips by saying, “Woh kaun hota hai humaari jagah lene wala? Main kahaan baith ke kaam karunga? Bacchha ya Bacchi, whatever it is, you’ve ruined the room." (Who is he or she, to take our place? Where will I work? Whether it be daughter or son, whatever it is, you’ve ruined the room).

At last, Bharti goes on to say that she has got a lot of pending work that needs to be done. The comedian also shared that she has got to unwrap tons of baby gifts that Haarsh and Bharti has received at the baby shower.

For the unversed, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa made the announcement related to Bharti’s pregnancy in December, last year. Bharti took to Instagram and shared a note that reads, “Yeh tha hamara sabse bada surprise." Bharti and Haarsh got married in 2017 in a star-studded ceremony in Goa.

