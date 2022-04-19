Bharti Singh is Ready to Be a Mom Again After Son's Birth but There is a Major Condition

Comedian and Television host Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are currently beaming with joy as the couple welcomed their firstborn on April 3. Not even a month into motherhood, Bharti reveals that she wishes to have another baby as well. However, there is an important condition. In her recent video, she shared with her fans that her life has become amazing after the birth of her son, who she lovingly calls Gola.

She said that they should have given birth to Gola way before this and not waited four years. She added that people tell her that if they give birth to a daughter then their family will be complete. But Bharti considers her family complete even with her son and says that she would have said the same thing if it was a girl.

However, she says that she really wants a daughter and she is ready to welcome a child but someone has to guarantee that it will be a girl child.

Meanwhile, right 11 days after her delivery, Bharti was spotted on the sets of the TV show Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan. As the host of the show, she resumed work to fulfil her commitments and left her fans beaming with pride. She was also lauded for balancing both work and personal life. However, a section of the Internet criticised Bharti for leaving her 11-days-old baby at home and resuming work. They also pointed out that it is not good for her health and criticised her for glorifying overwork.

In a media interaction, as reported by ETimes, Bharti revealed that few people took a jibe at her for leaving her son alone and going to work.

“We have immense love and blessings from everyone. A lot of people are appreciating me that yes she’s strong, she’s back to work,"Bharti said, mentioning that some people also say, “Arre baccha chod ke aagayi, itni bhi kya jaldi thi (She left her infant at home, was it that important to resume work)." The comedian said that people always either support you or criticise you, therefore, one should only focus on the positives.

