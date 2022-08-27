Bharti Singh Jokes Her Son With Take Revenge On Paparazzo Who Followed Her During Pregnancy

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were recently spotted by the paparazzi along with their munchkin Laksh aka Gola. While the celebrity couple was in their car and was about to leave the place, a paparazzo caught them just in time to get a clear glimpse of their adorable son. And now, a cute video of their interaction is going viral on social media.

In the video, comedian Bharti Singh can be seen introducing her son to the media personnel. She tells her child that the paparazzo is his ‘mamu’ (uncle) and jokingly asked him to take revenge on the pap because he used to follow her while she was pregnant. “Ye Chotu hai. Ye jab ham pregnant the Golu to ye scooter par peeche aata tha hame darane ke liye (He’s Chotu. When we were pregnant, he used to follow us on a scooter to scare us)," Bharti said in the video.

“Ab mera beta tumse badla lega, wo bike leke tumhara peeche aayega (Now my son will take revenge on you, he will come after you on a bike)," she added.

The clip shared by Viral Bhayani also features Bharti’s mother Kamla Singh accompanying her in the back seat of the car while Harsh was seen sitting in the front seat. In another video, Bharti even comes out of the car with her son to pose for the cameras. She reiterated that all the paparazzi are Gola’s ‘mama’ and said, “Ye saare tere mama hai bete."

Fans loved this hilarious interaction between Bharti and the paparazzi and were quick to pour countless sweet remarks into the comments section. Many called the baby “so cute" and left laughing emoticons.

For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh welcomed their first child on April 3 this year and named him Laksh. She often shares his poictures and videos on social media.

