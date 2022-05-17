Bharti Singh Lands In Trouble For Her 'Daadi-Mooch' Joke, FIR Filed Against Comedian

Days after a video of Bharti Singh in which she was talking about people with ‘daadhi mooch’ went viral, the comedian has now landed in trouble. As reported by Hindustan Times, an FIR has been filed against Bharti Singh at a Jalandhar’s police station. Reportedly, the complaint has been lodged by Ravidas Tiger Force chief Jassi Tallan. He has accused Bharti Singh of mocking the Sikh community and hurting their sentiments. The report further claims that Bharti Singh has been charged under Section 295 - A of the Indian Penal Code (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings).

The FIR comes a few days after Bharti Singh took to social media, talked about the video and claimed that her intention was not to hurt anybody. She further apologised saying she respects everyone. “There’s a video that’s been going viral from the last 3 to 4 days claiming that I have made fun of ‘daadi mooch’. I have seen the video repeatedly and requested people to watch it too as I have not said anything against any religion or caste. I didn’t mock any Punjabi or what problems happen when you keep ‘daadi mooch’," Bharti said speaking in Punjabi and Hindi.

“I have not mentioned any religion or any caste in it. I was doing comedy with my friend. A lot of people keep beards and moustaches these days. But if people from any religion or caste have been hurt by my comments, I apologise to them with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, born in Amritsar. I am proud of being a Punjabi," the comedian added.

On the work front, Bharti Singh is currently seen in The Khatra Khatra Show along with her husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa. The comedy-game show is also joined by Farah Khan every Friday.

