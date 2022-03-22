Bharti Singh Recalls Shooting For Comedy Show While Mom Was In ICU: 'I Wondered What Is This Life?'

Comedian Bharti Singh is among the most popular television stars today. Not only has she proved she’s a great comedian but she has also aced the role of a fun TV show host as well by hosting several reality shows. However, Bharti’s journey to the top hasn’t been easy. In a recent interview, the comedian revealed that during her initial days, she learned the hard way that the show must go on!

Bharti Singh, who is expecting her first baby with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, in a recent interview recalled that her mother was hospitalised when she was a participant in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. When she reached the semi-finals, her mother was in the ICU after she was diagnosed with an ulcer. Bharti remembered that she had to make people laugh while she was worried for her mother.

“When I did my first show, The Laughter Challenge, we were put up in a hotel. We were used to eating homecooked food so after eating hotel food for a while, my mother developed an ulcer. She was in the ICU and I was supposed to make people laugh, I had a shoot, it was the semi-finals. When I was sitting backstage… I had left my mom in the hospital with an oxygen mask on… I can only think of my mom’s state. I wondered, ‘I don’t know if I will win, I am not getting paid for this, I am just a contestant and I still have to make the audience laugh, what is this life? Is this how artists should live?’ I was just out of college at that point," she told RJ Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview.

“That’s when I learned, if you want to be an artist, you have to step out of the house leaving all your worries behind and focus on your responsibilities. You can’t tell on stage that I will make you laugh a little less because my mom is in the hospital," she added.

Bharti participated in the fourth season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She finished the show as the second runner-up. Today, Bharti has hosted a slew of shows, including India’s Got Talent 8, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, and will now be seen in The Khatra Khatra Show.

