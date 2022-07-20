Bharti Singh Returns Flowers Given By Fan, Tells Him She's Married; His Reaction Leaves New Mom Speechless

Comedian Bharti Singh is currently embracing motherhood. The new mother recently welcomed baby boy Laksh with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. An avid social media user, Bharti often treats her major fan following to intriguing posts. A few days back, she dropped a cute photo of Laksh dressed as Jr Harry Potter and sent the internet into a meltdown. On Wednesday, the comedian received praises of the picture from the paparazzi and she also received flowers from a fan.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Bharti is seen standing outside her vanity van, as the shutterbugs spark a conversation with her for her son Gola aka Laksh. They even compliment her on his latest photoshoot. Amid this, she received a bouquet of flowers from her fan, and she returned it within minutes saying, “Bhai, mere shadi ho chuki hai, bachcha ho chukka hai please ise wapas le lijiye. (Bro, I’m married and I have a baby, please take this back)."

Advertisement

Bharti then asks the fan, “Are you married? “ His response leaves Bharti shocked as he says, “We have a boy born on the same date as your child. “ Bharti repeats the same to paps and says, “Kya Baat Hai!"

She then thanks the paps who compliment her on son Laksh’s pics.

Check the video here:

Advertisement

Soon after the video was posted, scores of fans chimed into the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons to shower love on their favourite comedian.

Earlier on Monday, the couple shared the video on their YouTube channel and asked fans if Laksh looked like his mother or father. “Finally, Gola is here!!! The wait is over, akhirkar Gola aagaya hai aapke samne…Aapka pyaar aur blessings Laksh ko zarur dena (Gola is now in front of you. Please shower your love and blessings on Laksh)," the caption of the video read.

Advertisement

The video began with Bharti giving fans a tour of Laksh’s room. From his bed to toys, the comedian showed it all. Later in the video, she and Haarsh reveal Laksh’s face as they also celebrate his 3-month birthday with a cake. Bharti even said that she is sure Laksh will be ‘mumma’s boy’.

Advertisement

Bharti Singh had dropped the first picture with her baby in April this year. However, back then, she had not revealed his face. In the photo, Bharti was seen holding her child, who was wrapped in a white cloth. With her eyes closed, the comedian was seemingly giving a warm hug to her baby as the picture was clicked. She kept the caption simple and wrote, “life line (sic)."

For the unversed, Bharti and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child in April this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.