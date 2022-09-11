Bharti Singh Reveals People Have Issues Anchoring With Her Because They Feel She Takes Away Their 'Thunder'

Bharti Singh never fails to bring a smile to everyone’s face with her jokes. Besides being a top-notch comedian of the country, she often hosts shows as well. In recent times, Bharti has shared the stage with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to host several shows including Dance Deewane, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, and The Khatra Khatra Show among others. As the husband-wife duo is now all set to host the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, Bharti has revealed why she prefers to co-host only with her husband now.

In a recent interview, Bharti mentioned that people have had issues anchoring with her because they feel that she is taking away their ‘thunder’. However, the comedian also clarified that she has no intention to bring anyone down. “Many people have a problem with my anchoring on stage and feel that I try to steal somebody else’s thunder by cracking such jokes that the focus and attention stay on me. I have never tried to do that. I would never want to bring anyone down on stage," she told E-Times.

Bharti Singh further added that she prefers to co-host her husband Haarsh now because there is no ‘competition or awkwardness’ between the two. “Comedy is my forte and I do it best, so at times when viewers enjoy my act, people feel that I don’t let others showcase their work but it’s not true. I am just doing my work. And that’s why I enjoy co-hosting or anchoring with my husband Harsh (Limbaachiyaa). There is no competition or any awkwardness," she added.

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbaachiyaa are currently enjoying parenthood as they welcomed their first child on April 3 this year and named him Laksh. The two often share pictures and videos with him on social media too.

