Bharti Singh Reveals She and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Always Wanted a Daughter, Says 'God Had His Own Plans'

Comedienne Bharti Singh catapulted to fame after her stint in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in which she portrayed a character named ‘Lalli’. Now, a household name after appearing in various reality TV shows such as Nach Baliye 8 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Bharti has ensured that her performances leave a mark on the audience’s minds and make them roll with laughter. Meanwhile, on the personal front, Bharti Singh recently became a mother after welcoming her first child, a son, in April, this year.

Recently, the 38-year-old actor and comedian opened up about her wish of having a daughter on the sets of the reality show DID Super Moms, in which she is a host. After seeing a contestant named Varsha’s performance in a popular Marathi rendition of Apsara Aali from the 2010 movie, titled Natarang, Bharti was moved to tears.

”From the beginning, Harsh and I wanted a baby girl in our life, but God had his own plan and blessed us with a baby boy. While we are very, very happy to have him in our life, after watching this video clip, I imagined my son and myself in place of Varsha and her son”, she told IANS.

She went on to continue, “I can picturize, that someday, when I come back from work after a very long and tiring day, he will take care of me and feed me a meal, just like how Varsha's son was taking care of her. I must also add that Varsha performed so well with her choreographer Vartika, that I couldn't take my eyes off her. It was beautiful."

The dance reality show DID Super Moms is judged by celebrity choreographer Remo D'Souza, and renowned actors Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar.

Bharti and her screenwriter and television show host husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, welcomed their son on April 3, 2022. Since then, both have shared several photos of the little munchkin on their social media platforms.

The humorous pair will next be seen hosting the special segment of the reality show Super Moms ki Adalat. Bharti had previously revealed on a chat show with Maniesh Paul that she was a national-level rifle shooter when she was in college. A self-made artiste, she rose through the ranks of Indian comedy despite facing financial hardships before she joined the entertainment industry.

