Bharti Singh Wants To Be Mom Again: 'Gola Has To Have a Sibling'

Laughter queen Bharti Singh recently attended Debina Bonnerjee’s daughter Lianna’s naming ceremony and extended her warm wishes to the actor for her second pregnancy. Later in an interview with ETimes, Bharti expressed her desire to become a mother again and shared that she wants her son Laksh, who she fondly calls ‘Gola’ to have a sibling. However, Bharti also added that she will have to wait for a year or two for her second pregnancy as she had a caesarean delivery.

“I am so happy that she is having a second child. I also want a sister for my son Gola, but since I underwent a C-section, I will have to wait for a year or two. But, I know Gola has to have a sibling. Harsh (Limbachiyaa) and I want a second child in the future," Bharti said.

Advertisement

Bharti also talked about her work plans in the near future and shared that she is now gearing up to host the ninth season of the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. Expressing excitement about the same, the comedian added, “Since I recently became a mother, I am looking forward to hosting a show that has children singing songs. It will be great watching new talent and interacting with the contestants. Till now, I have mostly hosted award shows and reality shows with grown-up contestants, so this is a first one for me."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Earlier this week, Bharti also revealed that she and her husband Haarsh always wanted a daughter, but God had other plans for them. On the sets of DID Super Moms, she said, “From the beginning, Harsh and I wanted a baby girl in our life, but God had his own plan and blessed us with a baby boy. While we are very, very happy to have him in our life."

For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh welcomed their first child on April 3 this year and named him Laksh. She often shares his pictures and videos on social media.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here