Bhaskhar Maurya's Muthayya Wins Best Feature Film at Kolkata International Film Festival

Telugu film Muthayya featuring Sudhakar Reddy and Arun Raj continues its winning streak in the festival circuit. After making a splash at several international film festivals, the film has now won the top honours at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). Muthayya bagged The Hiralal Sen Memorial Award for Best Feature Film in the Competition in the Indian Language Films category at KIFF. The film has been written and helmed by Bhaskhar Maurya.

Expressing their happiness about the win at KIFF, producers Kedar and Vamsi said that they were proud of this milestone at a prestigious film festival and hoped that the film would inspire many more viewers in the future. Vrinda Prasad also shared her enthusiasm for representing the Telugu film industry at the festival. She thanked her producers for their support and the effort made by the entire team.

Bhaskhar is also stunned by the terrific run of the film in the film festivals and stated that the recognition is a big boost and has instilled a great amount of self-belief in himself and he hopes Muthayya continues to surprise them.

The story of the film narrates around the tale of a late bloomer and his dream to act. The rural comedy has been jointly backed by Kedar Selgamsetty, Vamsi Karumanchi and Vrinda Prasad under the banners of Hylife Entertainment and Fictionary Entertainment, respectively. Mounika Bomma, Purna Chandra, T Sai Leela, Jayavardhan Sagar, Kiran Kumar and others are also seen essaying crucial roles in the film.

In the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival organised by the West Bengal Film Centre under the West Bengal Government, nearly 190 films from 42 countries were screened. Muthayya left its mark in other film festivals including, the UK Asian Film Festival, South Asian Film Festival of Montreal, META Film Festival, Ischia Global Fest, India Film Festival of Alberta, Third Action Film Festival, and Cinemaking International Film Festival.

The film has also won Best Feature Film Jury Award at the Indic Film Utsav and the Best Debut Director award at META Film Festival, Dubai.

