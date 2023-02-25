Bhavana Menon, who has been away from Showbiz for quite a long time, has now made a comeback with her Malayalam film titled Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn. The film hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. Written and helmed by debutant director Adhil M. Asharaf, the movie also stars Sharafudheen and Divya M. Nair in the lead roles along with Saniya Rafi, Ashokan, and Anarkali Nasar in supporting roles.

Penned by Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf, the film narrates the story of the estranged teenage lovers Jimmy and Nithya. Set in the backdrop of the coastal region, the film sheds light on their interfaith relationship. The film is jointly produced by Renish Abdulkhader under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainments and by Rajesh Krishna under the London Talkies banner.

The cinematography of the film is handled by Arun Rushdie, while the music of the film has been jointly composed by Paul Mathews, Joker Blues, and Nishant Ramteke.

Advertisement

Touted to be a family drama, the film marks the comeback of Bhavana Menon in the Malayalam industry after a hiatus of five years. Several renowned celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, R Madhavan, Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban, Parvathy, Tovino Thomas, among others have showered the actress with blessings and wishes.

The film has received a good review from the audience. From acting, storyline, to music, everything seems perfect. After the release of the film, a twitter user also wrote, “#NtikkakkakkoruPremandarnnu is a neatly made film about second chances. So it’s only ideal that they cast #Bhavana, who delivers a graceful act. But it’s #Sharafudheen who had all my heart.. more love stories with him plss!"

Check out the link here

Advertisement

Bhavana Menon took a break from Mollywood after she faced sexual assault in February 2017. While she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi, a group of men launched an attack on her. Amid the investigations, one of the Malayalam film industry’s biggest actors Dileep’s name came to the fore.

Bhavana Menon is best known for films such as Chithiram Pesuthadi, Nammal, Deepavali, and Vishnuvardhana. Some of her other films include Jai Bhajrangi, Bhajarangi 2, Govinda Govinda, Inspector Vikram, Adam Joan, Vilakkumaram, Chowka, and many more. Bhavana Menon made her debut with the 2002 release Nammal. Now, the actress is all set to appear in upcoming films including Lifelight, Hunt, and Manjina Hani.

Read all the Latest Movies News here